Uma Bharti’s nephew booked after two die in accident

An FIR has been registered against BJP MLA and Uma Bharti’s nephew Rahul Singh Lodhi after an SUV allegedly driven by him collided with a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district, killing two persons, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

However, Lodhi, who is an MLA from Khargapur Assembly seat in Tikamgarh, said his vehicle was not involved in the mishap and that he was at a village 20 km away from the accident spot.

On Monday, Lodhi allegedly hit a motorcycle at Pipawani village, located around 15 km from the district headquarters, on Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur road, a police official was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Two men riding the motorcycle died on the spot, while one received injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in neighbouring Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

“Based on a complaint filed by family members of the deceased, an FIR was registered against Rahul Singh Lodhi on Monday night,” Baldevgarh police station in-charge Brijesh Kumar said.

Kumar said initial investigation revealed that the SUV was being driven by Lodhi and the vehicle has been seized.

Lodhi has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving on public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and Section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

Earlier, the police had said that all three men riding the motorcycle were killed, but on Tuesday clarified that one of them was injured and hospitalised.

“On Monday night, we received information that the person injured in the accident also succumbed on his way to Jhansi. But, we received information this morning that he was saved and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jhansi,” Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Brijendra Ahirwar (25) and Ravi Ahirwar (23).

Meanwhile, Lodhi said his vehicle was not involved in the accident, and claimed he was in Futer village, located around 20 km from the spot.

The MLA said his driver informed him about the accident while on his way to Futer.

“I was in Futer village in my constituency and my driver was coming to pick me up. My vehicle was passing from the (Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur) road at the time of accident,” he claimed.

“My driver informed me about the accident which involved other vehicles, and I alerted the local police station,” Lodhi added.

-With PTI inputs