Uma Bharti: Like breathing, economy also faces ups and downs

Rejecting reports of economic slowdown in the country, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Uma Bharti on Thursday said this is just a phase and compared the present scenario with breathing exercise, stating that one may breathe in and breathe out, but the body per se keeps functioning.

Bharti also said that some of those making claims of slowdown have gone to jail, and took the example of former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, and some others have confined themselves in a self-imposed jail, far removed from ground realities.

Addressing an event in Dehradun, organised by the BJP as part of its nationwide campaign to create awareness about “advantages” of abrogation of special status to J&K, Bharti said: “Mandi (slowdown) ke daur ki jahan tak baat hai yeh to saason ke aaroh aur avroh ki tarah hota hai. Saans neeche hoti hai, saans oopar hoti hai, lekin shareer pura ka pura chal raha hota hai; uska function chal raha hota hai. Mujhe kahin koi mandi ka daur nahi dikhai de raha hai (so far as slowdown is concerned, it is like ups and down while breathing but entire body remains functional. I do not see any slowdown).”

Bharti said there may be several ways of calculating economic growth but the important thing is “everyone is getting employment and livelihood” without any discrimination. But the critics, she maintained, cannot see that because among those talking about slowdown a few have gone to jail – “jaise (like) Chidambaram-ji” – “aur baaki ke jo log jail mein hi rehte hain ek prakar se (the others in a way live in jail).”

Bharti also said Hindus and Hindutva can never be aggressive but aggression is a necessity in nationalism. “We can worship aggressive nationalism but not aggressive Hinduism,” she said.