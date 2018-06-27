Uma Bharti: ‘Build Ayodhya temple as soon as possible’

Union minister Uma Bharti. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Union minister Uma Bharti. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

A DAY after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought patience while assuring that a Ram temple will be built on the disputed site in Ayodhya, Union Minister Uma Bharti turned up the heat further to declare that she was among those who wanted the temple “built as soon as possible”.

Speaking to reporters in Ayodhya Tuesday, Bharti said: “Main unmein se hoon jo dhairya dharan nahi karte, hum toh chahte hain ki jaldi se jaldi Ram Mandir ka nirman ho (I am not among those who have patience. I want the Ram temple to be built as soon as possible).”

Bharti said that since the BJP enjoys “absolute majority” in the state and Centre, she expects “a courageous decision” so that the temple can be built on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.

“Yogiji purna bahumat se mukhyamantri hain, aur Modiji purna bahumat se pradhan mantri hain… kitne pracharak, swayamsewak, Ram bhakt, har party line se jude log iss ghadi ki pratiksha kar rahe hain ki hum koi sahasik nirnay lein aur hum rashtriya sankalpa ko sakaar karein (Yogiji is Chief Minister with absolute majority, Modiji is Prime Minister with absolute majority…so many pracharaks, swayamsewaks, Ram bhakts, and all connected with the party line are waiting for the moment that we take some courageous decision and make the national resolve a reality),” said Bharti, adding that her message was for Adityanath and BJP president Amit Shah.

With the 2019 general elections around the corner, Bharti said that “Ram bhakti” should not be linked with winning and losing, and that the construction of a “magnificent temple” in Ayodhya is “a matter of national pride”.

While addressing a sant sammelan in Ayodhya Monday, Adityanath had said that “there should be no doubt” that a temple will be built. Assuring the gathering that he was one among them, Adityanath had said: “You have shown so much patience so far, you should show patience for some more time.” This was the first time in the recent past that he has spoken so strongly in favour of the temple’s construction.

Bharti was in Ayodhya to attend the birthday celebrations of Nritya Gopal Das, who heads the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, a trust formed to oversee the construction of the temple.

Bharti said: “This should not be linked with 2019, this should be separated from the politics of elections…”

