ULFA recruitment case: NIA searches 16 locations across 7 districts of Assam

In a major crackdown against the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday conducted searches at 16 locations of Assam in connection with the ULFA recruitment case and militant training in Myanmar.

In a statement issued Friday, the NIA said the agency conducted searches at sixteen locations in seven districts of Assam, including Kamrup, Nalbani, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadiya, Charaideo and Sibasagar.

The case, which was registered suo moto by the NIA on May 18 this year, pertains to recruitment of youths in ULFA, extortion to strengthen ULFA and radicalisation of youths for unlawful activities and their training at camps based across the Indo-Myanmar border in Myanmar, the statement informed.

“During the searches…digital devices, live ammunition along with incriminating documents and literature related to ULFA have been seized,” the statement added. It further said the investigations in the case are still in progress.

The case involves the ULFA (I), a faction of the outlawed outfit which is demanding sovereign Assam even as a huge chunk of the outfit led by Arabinda Rajkhowa surrendered in 2010 and is in talks with the government.

Meanwhile, the Assam government is continuing withs its efforts to curb insurgency in the state with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma identifying ULFA (I) as the last hurdle to achieving peace in the state in January this year.