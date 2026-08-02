UKSSSC paper leak: ED attaches property worth Rs 63.3 lakh

The action targets assets allegedly bought with proceeds of crime generated by an organised syndicate that leaked confidential question papers for the 2016 and 2021 VDO/VPDO exams and manipulated the recruitment process.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiAug 2, 2026 06:33 AM IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 63.30 lakh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination paper leak scam.

The action targets assets allegedly bought with proceeds of crime generated by an organised syndicate that leaked confidential question papers for the 2016 and 2021 VDO/VPDO exams and manipulated the recruitment process.

ED’s financial investigation found that employees of M/s RMS Techno Solutions Pvt. Ltd – the printing agency for UKSSSC exams – colluded with public servants, middlemen and facilitators to steal and sell question papers. “Confidential papers were distributed through a network of intermediaries in exchange for substantial monetary consideration, with candidates paying large sums to secure leaks,” a ED spokesperson said in a statement.

A key figure in the probe is Hakam Singh Rawat, who ED says received about Rs 95 lakh from candidates and then tried to project the illicit earnings as legitimate income. “Bank account analysis showed large cash deposits inconsistent with his declared income, while his Income Tax Returns (ITRs) claimed agricultural income that was “disproportionate to the actual agricultural activity undertaken,” the spokesperson said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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