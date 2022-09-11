UKSSSC exams: Dhami govt orders vigilance probe against 6 officials

THE UTTARAKHAND government has ordered a vigilance inquiry against six people, including top officials, in the alleged irregularities in Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examinations.

The decision came at a time when the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) is probing into the UKSSSC paper leak case, in which at least 35 people have been arrested so far.

According to government officials, the vigilance inquiry was ordered against former UKSSSC secretary Santosh Badoni, former controller of examination Narayan Singh Dangi, and UKSSSC three section officers.

“The STF investigation is already going on and a vigilance inquiry has now been ordered against the government employees found involved during the STF investigation,” said ADG Amit Kumar Sinha.

On Friday, the state Cabinet passed a proposal to transfer the ongoing recruitment for 7,000 vacancies by the UKSSSC to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.

The paper leak case pertains to a written exam conducted by the UKSSSC on December 4 and 5 last year in which around 1.6 lakh candidates appeared and 916 were selected for different departments. After the results were announced, representatives of student organisations met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and submitted a memorandum alleging irregularities in the conduct of the test.

Following the allegations, Dhami asked the DGP to take strict action against those responsible, and an FIR was registered on July 22 this year. The UKSSSC secretary was removed from the post and the case was later handed over to the STF. In the investigation, more than 50 candidates were found to be selected on the basis of paper leaks, and several others are found to be suspicious.