scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

UKSSSC exams: Dhami govt orders vigilance probe against 6 officials

The decision came at a time when the Uttarakhand Special Task Force is probing into the UKSSSC paper leak case, in which at least 35 people have been arrested so far.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File)

THE UTTARAKHAND government has ordered a vigilance inquiry against six people, including top officials, in the alleged irregularities in Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examinations.

The decision came at a time when the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) is probing into the UKSSSC paper leak case, in which at least 35 people have been arrested so far.

According to government officials, the vigilance inquiry was ordered against former UKSSSC secretary Santosh Badoni, former controller of examination Narayan Singh Dangi, and UKSSSC three section officers.

“The STF investigation is already going on and a vigilance inquiry has now been ordered against the government employees found involved during the STF investigation,” said ADG Amit Kumar Sinha.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

On Friday, the state Cabinet passed a proposal to transfer the ongoing recruitment for 7,000 vacancies by the UKSSSC to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission.

The paper leak case pertains to a written exam conducted by the UKSSSC on December 4 and 5 last year in which around 1.6 lakh candidates appeared and 916 were selected for different departments. After the results were announced, representatives of student organisations met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and submitted a memorandum alleging irregularities in the conduct of the test.

Following the allegations, Dhami asked the DGP to take strict action against those responsible, and an FIR was registered on July 22 this year. The UKSSSC secretary was removed from the post and the case was later handed over to the STF. In the investigation, more than 50 candidates were found to be selected on the basis of paper leaks, and several others are found to be suspicious.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 08:48:33 pm
Next Story

Mumbai: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar booked for firing round during clash between workers of party’s rival camps

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'
Interview

New UP BJP chief: 'Organisation is bigger than govt. No question about it'

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement