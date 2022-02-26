Amid Russia offensive, Ukraine President speaks with PM Modi, urges political support in UNSC

With the Russian troops making inroads into his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged India to give political support to his nation in the United Nations Security council (UNSC).

In a tweet, Zelenskyy said, “Spoke with Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russian aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together!”

In Delhi, the Prime Minister’s Office said that Zelenskyy “briefed” PM Modi in detail about the ongoing conflict situation in Ukraine. PM Modi expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict, the PMO said.

Modi reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to constructive dialogue, and expressed “India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts”, the PMO said in a statement.

Modi also conveyed India’s deep concern for the safety and security of Indian citizens, including students, present in Ukraine. “He sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens,” the PMO said.

PM Modi had earlier called up Russian President Vladimir Putin and “appealed for an immediate cessation of violence”.

Earlier in the day, India abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that “deplores in the strongest terms” Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine, but New Delhi sharpened its language on Russia by flagging three important concerns — “respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states”, “UN Charter” and “international law”. India also stated that dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes and voiced “regret” that the path of diplomacy was given up.

While Russia — which chaired the meeting of the UNSC since it holds the presidency for the month of February — vetoed the resolution, China too abstained along with United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The remaining 11 members of the UNSC, including the US, UK and France, voted in favour of the resolution, which did not pass since Russia vetoed it.