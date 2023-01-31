Ukraine war makes obvious UNSC must be reformed: UNGA chief

Underlining the need for reforms in United Nations, UN General Assembly president Csaba Korösi on Monday said the UN Security Council (UNSC) has become “paralysed” and “dysfunctional” in its “present form”, as it has not been able to take any decision since the Russia-Ukraine war started.

Earlier in the day, Korösi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also emphasised the importance of reforming UNSC.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said that during the meeting, Korosi “lauded India’s transformational initiatives for communities, including in the area of water resource management and conservation. Acknowledging India’s efforts towards reformed multilateralism, Mr Korosi underscored the importance of India being at the forefront of efforts to reform global institutions.”

The UNGA president’s handle tweeted later in the evening, “Glad to call on PM Modi. Appreciated his focused views on identifying simple, scalable & sustainable solutions that can transform societies. Discussed ways India can contribute to true transformation of the water crisis through initiatives like Global Water Info System.”

Stating that Modi thanked Korosi “for making India his first bilateral visit since assuming office”, the PMO said he appreciated Korosi’s “approach based on science and technology to find solutions to global problems”. Modi also assured Korosi of “India’s fullest support to his Presidency initiatives during the 77th UNGA, including the UN 2023 Water Conference”.

“The PM emphasised the importance of reforming the multilateral system, including the UN Security Council, so as to truly reflect contemporary geopolitical realities,” it stated.

On a three-day visit to India, Korösi also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Korösi said, “We discussed the issue of war in Ukraine with Mr Jaishankar. It (war in Ukraine) is one of the issues why it is quite obvious that the Security Council must be reformed. The Security Council was created in 1945 to be the prime responsible body to make sure that there will be no wars, no major conflicts. All conflicts should be resolved by peaceful means.”

Now, he pointed out, the world is witness to the fact that one permanent Security Council member (Russia) has “committed an aggression against its neighbour and annexed its territory, and the Security Council is not in the position to take any decision…because veto power in hands of its own (UNSC) member”.

Highlighting India’s role in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Korösi said New Delhi was very active in all Ukraine-related issues.

Stressing the need for reforms in UNSC, Korösi said while the permanent members have traditionally not been too enthusiastic, they have declared that they are ready to consider reforms of the Security Council.

On China violating India’s sovereignty, he said, “All conflicts must be resolved by peaceful manners.”