scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Ukraine war makes obvious UNSC must be reformed: UNGA chief

Meets PM Modi, lauds India’s efforts in areas of water resource management, others.

UNGA president Csaba Korosi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Ukraine war makes obvious UNSC must be reformed: UNGA chief
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Underlining the need for reforms in United Nations, UN General Assembly president Csaba Korösi on Monday said the UN Security Council (UNSC) has become “paralysed” and “dysfunctional” in its “present form”, as it has not been able to take any decision since the Russia-Ukraine war started.

Earlier in the day, Korösi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who also emphasised the importance of reforming UNSC.

Read |UNSC does not reflect today’s realities, is paralysed, says UNGA President

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said that during the meeting, Korosi “lauded India’s transformational initiatives for communities, including in the area of water resource management and conservation. Acknowledging India’s efforts towards reformed multilateralism, Mr Korosi underscored the importance of India being at the forefront of efforts to reform global institutions.”

The UNGA president’s handle tweeted later in the evening, “Glad to call on PM Modi. Appreciated his focused views on identifying simple, scalable & sustainable solutions that can transform societies. Discussed ways India can contribute to true transformation of the water crisis through initiatives like Global Water Info System.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real

Stating that Modi thanked Korosi “for making India his first bilateral visit since assuming office”, the PMO said he appreciated Korosi’s “approach based on science and technology to find solutions to global problems”. Modi also assured Korosi of “India’s fullest support to his Presidency initiatives during the 77th UNGA, including the UN 2023 Water Conference”.

“The PM emphasised the importance of reforming the multilateral system, including the UN Security Council, so as to truly reflect contemporary geopolitical realities,” it stated.

On a three-day visit to India, Korösi also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Advertisement

Korösi said, “We discussed the issue of war in Ukraine with Mr Jaishankar. It (war in Ukraine) is one of the issues why it is quite obvious that the Security Council must be reformed. The Security Council was created in 1945 to be the prime responsible body to make sure that there will be no wars, no major conflicts. All conflicts should be resolved by peaceful means.”

Now, he pointed out, the world is witness to the fact that one permanent Security Council member (Russia) has “committed an aggression against its neighbour and annexed its territory, and the Security Council is not in the position to take any decision…because veto power in hands of its own (UNSC) member”.

Highlighting India’s role in the wake of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Korösi said New Delhi was very active in all Ukraine-related issues.

Advertisement

Stressing the need for reforms in UNSC, Korösi said while the permanent members have traditionally not been too enthusiastic, they have declared that they are ready to consider reforms of the Security Council.

On China violating India’s sovereignty, he said, “All conflicts must be resolved by peaceful manners.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 02:57 IST
Next Story

In a remote mountain village in Tamil Nadu, doctors are just a click away

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close