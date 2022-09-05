Ukraine war, component supply hitch slow down production in Railways factories

WAR IN Ukraine and vendors failing to supply components have caused Railways to slow down in meeting its yearly production targets in the first four months of this fiscal.

With the rest of the year remaining, Railways sources said multiple issues that affected production during the first quarter stand resolved and targets will be met by the end of this financial year.

Thanks to the war in Ukraine, supply of forged wheel that go into the LHB coaches could not arrive on time, officials said. As a result, Railways has produced 1,874 LHB coaches in its three production factories by August while the annual target is to produce 5,896 by March 31. “The balance will be completed by March as wheel supply issue is resolved now,” a Railway official told The Indian Express.

In terms of locomotives, the railway factories have produced 371 against the annual target of 1,140.

In terms of EMU/MEMU trains, which go into running short-distance passenger trains and local train units, the factories have made just 53 while the overall annual target is 730.

In a periodic review meeting of the production units chaired by Chairman and CEO of Railway Board V K Tripathi in July, this issue was highlighted and production units were told to ramp up their output in the remainder of the fiscal year.