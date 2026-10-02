India proposal to end war most comprehensive, says Ukraine

On August 31, Modi had urged Putin to move from “endless war” to “end of war” when they met in Bishkek on the sidelines of the summit of SCO leaders. (File Photo/PMO/PTI)

For the first time since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022, India has put forward a “comprehensive” and “broad” proposal to end the war, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Friday.

This was disclosed by Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “constantly raises the question about putting an end to the conflict” and has “very good ideas”.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Sybiha said, “We have four proposals. The most comprehensive is India’s proposal. For the first time, India has signalled its willingness to play a role.”

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He said Ukraine is prepared to agree to an energy and agricultural truce in the Black Sea, and is also considering an unconditional ceasefire along the line of contact.