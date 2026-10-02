India proposal to end war most comprehensive, says Ukraine

3 min readNew DelhiOct 2, 2026 07:53 PM IST
For the first time since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022, India has put forward a “comprehensive” and “broad” proposal to end the war, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Friday.
This was disclosed by Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi “constantly raises the question about putting an end to the conflict” and has “very good ideas”.
Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Sybiha said, “We have four proposals. The most comprehensive is India’s proposal. For the first time, India has signalled its willingness to play a role.”
He said Ukraine is prepared to agree to an energy and agricultural truce in the Black Sea, and is also considering an unconditional ceasefire along the line of contact.
Besides India, Ukraine has received proposals for a possible ceasefire from Turkey, Egypt and the United States.
According to Sybiha, Ukraine will agree to a ceasefire on the condition that it covers not only combat operations, but also an end to attacks on energy and port infrastructure, as well as the situation in the Black Sea.
“We have four proposals. The broadest one is India’s proposal. We are ready for an energy and Black Sea ceasefire, but only in this combination,” he said.
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He said similar initiatives have been proposed by Turkey and Egypt. Their proposals call for a ceasefire in the Black Sea, which would create the conditions for resuming Ukrainian grain exports.
The US has also put forward its own proposal. Washington is urging Ukraine and Russia to agree to halt strikes on energy infrastructure.
Sybiha said Kyiv is ready to consider a broader ceasefire, directly along the frontline.
Meanwhile, Putin, speaking at the annual foreign policy speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine… He has an avid interest and very good ideas aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions. In that sense, naturally, the Prime Minister takes a neutral position but with an interest in the end of the conflict. I think it’s my duty to say that directly. And we are thankful to the Prime Minister for his ideas… We are thankful for his desire to put an end to this conflict through peaceful means and as soon as possible.”
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On August 31, Modi had urged Putin to move from “endless war” to “end of war” when they met in Bishkek on the sidelines of the summit of SCO leaders.
Modi has been raising this issue with Putin ever since 2022 when he first said, “This is not the era of war.” In a meeting with Putin in Moscow in July 2024, Modi said “peace talks do not succeed amid bombs, guns and bullets”, and a “solution cannot be found on the battlefield”.