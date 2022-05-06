Ukraine: Modi & Macron discuss ‘cascading effect’, each’s position

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Delhi said there was a broad understanding of each other’s position on the Ukraine issue, that the two leaders spoke extensively on the “cascading effect” of the conflict, and agreed to coordinate “very closely” for a “constructive role” in the evolving situation.

The tone of India’s statement was in sharp contrast to Delhi’s sharp response to remarks from other European leaders and ministers who, in recent weeks, had conveyed concerns over India not condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Macron and Modi are among a handful of world leaders who have maintained open communication channels with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The two leaders met in Paris late Wednesday and a readout of their meeting came early Thursday. Modi, who was on a trip to Germany and Denmark, made a stopover in Paris to meet Macron before heading home.

In a Twitter post, Macron said “we discussed the different ongoing international crises as well as our strategic partnership” and “we also talked about food security issues and the FARM initiative in which India will play a key role” — FARM is a reference to the Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission. Modi said “my visit to France was brief but a very fruitful one” and that Macron and he “got the opportunity to discuss various subjects”. He also thanked Macron and the French government for “the warm hospitality”.

France President Emmanuel Macron, with wife Brigitte, welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris Wednesday. (Reuters) France President Emmanuel Macron, with wife Brigitte, welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris Wednesday. (Reuters)

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, “On Ukraine, there was a broad understanding of each other’s position. The two leaders agreed that close coordination and engagement was important, so that both India and France can play a constructive role in the evolving situation.” He said they spoke “very extensively” on the “cascading effect” of the situation in Ukraine in terms of global food shortages as well as the impact on other commodities such as fertilisers and how the two countries can partner to address some of these challenges.

Asked whether there was any discussion on how India and France could use their friendship or influence to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to some kind of a conclusion, Kwatra said the two leaders exchanged their perspectives on the developments there.

“Prime Minister Modi gave a very elaborate understanding of the space from where the Indian position originated and counts for, which calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and resolution to the ongoing situation through diplomacy and dialogue,” he said.

The joint statement said “France reiterates its strong condemnation of the unlawful and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine by Russian Forces” — a unilateral statement showing the divergence between India and France. This is similarly worded as the joint statements with Germany, Denmark and Nordic countries.