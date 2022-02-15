India advises its citizens to leave Ukraine temporarily amid ‘uncertainties’

India Tuesday advised its citizens, especially students, to leave Ukraine temporarily amid ‘uncertainties’. It also asked citizens to avoid non-essential travel to and within the country. There are about 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine.

A statement from the Embassy of India in Kyiv read: “In view of the uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals in Ukraine, particularly students whose stay is not essential, may consider leaving temporarily. Indian nationals are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

“Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required. The Embassy continues to function normally to provide all services to Indian nationals in Ukraine,” it added.

The move comes amidst concerns that Russia might invade Kyiv. Though Moscow denies it has any plans to invade Ukraine, Putin’s forces has massed well over 1,30,000 troops near the Ukrainian borders.

Earlier, the United States announced that it will close its embassy in Ukraine, and move the staffers to a city near the Polish border. It also issued multiple warnings to American citizens in Ukraine, asking them to leave immediately and to register with the embassy if they intend to stay on.

The US said that a small number of embassy staff from Kyiv will relocate to Lviv, where they will provide limited consular services to Americans and keep communications open with the Ukrainian government, as per an Associated Press report.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that Russia could invade Ukraine during the current Beijing Winter Olympics. “We’re in a window when an invasion could begin at any time and, to be clear, that includes during the Olympics,” Blinken said, according to an AP report. The Olympic Games are scheduled to end on February 20.