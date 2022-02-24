Ukraine crisis: Will continue to work with India in defence sector, says Russian envoy

With the US, the European Union and Australia slapping sanctions on Russia, Roman Babushkin, Russian embassy’s charge d’affaires, said on Wednesday that Moscow will continue to work with Indian partners in the defence sector even as they will keep in mind the possibility of a “negative influence of sanctions” on defence cooperation.

At an online media briefing, the envoy said, “We have big plans and we hope that our partnership will continue further at the same level we are enjoying today. The crisis would not impact India-Russia ties, including in areas of defence, and that there will be a “huge” Russian participation in the DefExpo in Gujarat next month.”

Whether the Western sanctions will adversely impact India-Russia defence cooperation, including the supply of S-400 missile systems, Babushkin said that “all the projects will continue”.

He welcomed India’s “independent position” on the Ukraine crisis, saying its views on the issue at the UN Security Council were reflective of the “special and privileged strategic partnership” between the two countries.

Meanwhile, former MP and Goa’s commissioner for NRI affairs Narendra Sawaikar on Wednesday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, saying that Goans living in Ukraine were anxious to temporarily return to India until normalcy is restored in the country.