Indian embassy to citizens in Ukraine: Movement is difficult, find nearby bomb shelters if air sirens are heard

Issuing a fresh advisory to its citizens in embattled Ukraine, the Embassy of India in Kyiv on Thursday stated that movement of people is now difficult in the country following the implementation of martial law and those hearing air sirens and bomb warnings should find nearby bomb shelters.

“We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros,” the advisory said.

It also said that the embassy is in touch with establishments to aid those students who are stranded without a place of stay in Kyiv.

“While Mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times,” it added.

@IndiainUkraine issues a fresh advisory for all Indian Nationals/Students in Ukraine. Alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of our citizens. 📞 Additional 24*7 helplines: +38 0997300428

+38 0997300483

+38 0933980327

+38 0635917881

+38 0935046170

Earlier, the Ambassador of India to Ukraine Partha Satpathy urged the Indian nationals residing in the country to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude. He further requested those stranded in Kyiv to get in touch with friends and relatives there.

Meanwhile, when Russia started bombing the Ukrainian territory, the Ministry of External Affairs issued several other guidelines to help the Indians in the country. Ukraine also closed its airspace on Thursday amid escalating military conflict with Russia.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs said alternative arrangements are being made to evacuate Indian nationals from Ukraine.

In another advisory issued earlier, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said the schedule of special flights were cancelled as Ukrainian airspace has been closed. “Alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Embassy will convey information as soon as such arrangements are finalized, so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western part of the country. Please carry your passports and necessary documents on your person at all times,” the embassy said in the advisory.

Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.