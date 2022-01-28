Ukraine crisis: India calls for ‘peaceful resolution’

In its first statement on the ongoing crisis between Russia and the West led by the US over Ukraine, India on Friday said that it calls for a “peaceful resolution” of the situation through “sustained diplomatic efforts” for “long-term peace and stability” in the region and beyond.

The Indian government’s position was articulated by the Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at the weekly briefing Friday.

In response to questions, the MEA spokesperson said, “We have been closely following the developments relating to Ukraine, including the ongoing high-level discussions between Russia and the US. Our Embassy in Kyiv is also monitoring local developments. We call for a peaceful resolution of the situation through sustained diplomatic efforts for long term peace and stability in the region and beyond.”

More than a week ago, on January 19, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman called up Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and the two discussed “Russia’s concerning military build-up on Ukraine’s borders”.

However, Delhi, which did not issue an official statement on the matter, choosing to closely monitor the developments as of now, finally broke its silence.