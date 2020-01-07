U’khand HC asks CBI not to file chargesheet against Harish Rawat without prior permission

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat (File) Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat (File)

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday asked the CBI not to file a chargesheet against former Chief Minister Harish Rawat in the sting video case without its permission.

Hearing a petition challenging an FIR alleging sale and purchase of MLAs by Harish Rawat in the case, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia made it clear that the CBI will file a chargesheet in connection with it only after the court’s permission.

The high court posted the matter for hearing on March 2.

Former Union minister and senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared on behalf of the former chief minister who is the AICC general secretary at present.

Rawat had challenged the FIR lodged by the CBI, saying it does not have the right to do so.

The CBI has registered a case against Rawat as well as a news channel owner and Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat in the case.

A sting video had surfaced during president’s rule in Uttarakhand in 2016 purportedly showing Harish Rawat negotiating a deal to buy the support of disgruntled party MLAs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App