Ukai dam water level touches danger mark

After 13 years, the water level in Ukai dam touched the danger mark of 345 feet after heavy rain lashed Surat on Tuesday. The height of the dam is 352 feet.

Ukai dam executive engineer R N Patel said, “We are receiving 24,000 cusecs of water and are discharging same quantity of water into the Tapi river to maintain the water level of the dam. We have started four hydro-electric machines of 75 mega watt and two machines of 2.5 mega watt each. Further rain is not predicted in the upper catchment areas but we are regularly monitoring the inflow. There is nothing to worry at present.”

Earlier, the water level in the dam touched 35 feet in 2006, during the devastating floods.

The rain, accompanied by high-speed winds, brought down a 60-foot effigy of Ravan erected to be burned on Dussehra at Nilgiri ground in Limbayat area. No one was injured. The plastic chairs arranged on the ground for guests were also blown away. Organisers had to cancel the event planned on the ground due to water-logging.

Navsari district also witnessed heavy rain where Vansda taluka and Vaghai taluka received 20 mm and 10 mm rain respectively. With a live storage of 6,729 million cubic metres of water, the dam has been receiving around 24,000 cusecs inflow from the upper catchment areas in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Same amount of water is being discharged into the Tapi river.