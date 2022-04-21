UK PM Boris Johnson in India Live Updates: UK PM Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad; to kick off 2-day visit with roadshow

UK PM Boris Johnson India Visit Live Updates: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to kick off his two-day visit to India with a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to his hotel on Thursday morning. In the city, he will visit the Gandhi Ashram, and later go to Gujarat Biotechnology University, Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar and also a plant of JCB company at Halol near Vadodara city, sources told PTI. He is also expected to hold a closed-door meeting with a “leading businessman from the state”, PTI reported.

The UK and Indian businesses are set to announce investments and export deals worth over £1 billion, in areas from software engineering to health. Science and tech collaborations, including a digital health partnership and a joint investment fund for Indian deep-tech and AI start-ups, supported by both the governments; new AI scholarships for Indian students jointly funded by the UK government’s Chevening programme and India’s Adani Group; and a £6 million investment by AI healthcare specialists Qure.ai to open a centre of excellence in the UK are set to be announced.

On Wednesday, PM Johnson said that the visit would deepen UK-India ties, and stressed stressed that the UK would not look to “lecture” India over its neutral stance in the United Nations or its decision to hike Russian oil imports. “I will be travelling to India to deepen the strategic trade, defence and people- to-people ties between our two countries, building on India’s involvement in the Carbis Bay G7 summit,” Johnson told members of Parliament.