Boris Johnson calls PM Modi ‘khas dost’, says India-UK free trade pact by Diwali

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi his “khas dost” (dear friend), British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Monday said that India and the United Kingdom are on path to sign a free-trade agreement by Diwali this year.

“As the next round of talks begins here next week, we’re telling our negotiators to get it done by Diwali…. this could double our trade and investment by the end of the decade,” the British PM said after his meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi.

Reiterating the commitment, Prime Minister Modi said that he hoped to sign the pact by the end of the year as both the sides were working closely and making “good progress”. Citing the FTAs with UAE and Australia, he said that the negotiations for the one with the UK are being done at the “same speed” and with the “same commitment”.

PM Boris Johnson said, "India-UK partnership is one of the defining friendships of our times."

Speaking after the bilateral meeting, Johnson, while avoiding topics related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, said that “threats of autocratic coercion have grown” in the past year since they had met virtually at the G-7 meeting. “It was great to see you at the G7. But since then, the threats of autocratic coercion have grown even further,” he said, with Modi by his side.

On Ukraine, PM Modi, however, reiterated the call for a ceasefire to end the conflict via dialogue and diplomacy. “We called for immediate cessation of the conflict and stressed on dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the situation. We also reiterated the importance of respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries,” Modi added.

In a bid to deepen defence cooperation, the UK will provide support for new Indian-designed-and-built fighter jets, offering the best of British know-how, Johnson said. He added that the UK would also seek to support India’s requirements for new technology to identify and respond to threats in the Indian Ocean.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jaishankar during the meet of United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Johnson said that they discussed the next generation of defence and security collaborations across five domains — land, sea, air, space and cyber. “We’ve agreed to work together to meet new threats across land, sea, air, space, and cyber, including partnering on new fighter jet and maritime technologies to detect and respond to threats in the oceans,” Johnson added.

PM Modi, meanwhile, said that they had agreed to deepen cooperation in defence, including manufacture, technology, design and development, and in all these cases, welcomed UK’s support to India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” plan.

The British government also said that “to support greater defence and security collaboration with India over the coming decade, London would issue an Open General Export Licence (OGEL) to New Delhi, reducing bureaucracy and shortening delivery times for defence procurement”. “This is our first OGEL in the Indo-Pacific region,” Johnson said.

Speaking about the success of India-made coronavirus vaccines, UK PM Boris Johnson said that he had received the jab developed by the Serum Institute of India and Astrazeneca.

In an oblique reference to Russia and China, the British PM Johnson, before the meeting, had said: “The world faces growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy, choke off free and fair trade and trample on sovereignty.” He had added: “The UK’s partnership with India is a beacon in these stormy seas. Our collaboration on the issues that matter to both our countries, from climate change to energy security and defence, is of vital importance as we look to the future.”

The two countries also discussed new cooperation on clean and renewable energy, aimed at supporting India’s energy transition away from imported oil, increasing its resilience through secure and sustainable energy, and addressing climate change in both the countries.

The UK and India are launching a virtual Hydrogen Science and Innovation hub to accelerate affordable green hydrogen, setting up new funding for the Green Grids Initiative announced at COP26, and initiating collaboration on joint work on the electrification of public transport across India.

“As well as boosting our domestic energy and economic resilience, the UK and India are collaborating as a force for good globally. Our governments are committing up to £75 million to roll out adaptable cleantech innovations from India to the wider Indo-Pacific and Africa, and working together on international development and girls education,” the British government said.

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, who met Johnson just before the bilateral meeting, said, “Delighted to call on UK PM @BorisJohnson during his India visit. Discussed our expanding partnership and implementing the #IndiaUK Roadmap 2030.”

Johnson came to New Delhi last night, after visiting Gujarat. He was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the morning.