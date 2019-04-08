UK High Court rejects Vijay Mallya’s written application to appeal against extradition

In a step closer towards bringing fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya back to India, the UK High Court has rejected his written application to appeal against his extradition. The application for permission to appeal was rejected by Justice William Davis on April 5. Mallya has five days time for making oral submissions.

Mallya, who is facing charges of fraud, money laundering and violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), had appealed against the decision of UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid to extradite him to India.

On December 9, the Westminster Magistrate’s Court had ordered Mallya’s extradition to stand trial on charges brought by the CBI and ED.

Javid, the UK’s senior-most Pakistani-origin minister, had to make a decision within two months of the day the case was sent. The UK Home Office confirmed in February that the minister had signed Mallya’s extradition order.

The 62-year-old, owner of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is wanted for wilful default of over Rs 9,000 crore loan from Indian banks.