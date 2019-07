The UK High Court Tuesday permitted beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya to appeal against his extradition order signed off by home secretary on at least one of five grounds, PTI reported.

The 62-year-old, owner of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is wanted for wilful default of over Rs 9,000 crore loan from Indian banks. Mallya is facing charges of fraud, money laundering and violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in India. Explained | The cases against Vijay Mallya

More to follow