UK foreign secy begins India visit today, to hold talks with Jaishankar

British foreign secretary Elizabeth Truss will begin her India visit on Friday and hold discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to deepen strategic ties in key sectors such as defence, trade and health during her trip.

Officials of the two countries will review “Roadmap 2030” — an initiative announced during the virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Boris Johnson earlier this year, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

The British foreign secretary’s visit will also be an opportunity to further deepen the partnership across various sectors like trade, science and technology, innovation, defence, climate, education and health, it said.

In New Delhi, Truss will hold talks with Jaishankar on Friday on bilateral, regional and international issues. She will then travel to Mumbai on October 23. Truss’ visit will conclude on October 24.

The relationship between India and the UK was elevated to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the May virtual summit between Modi and Johnson.