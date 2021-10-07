No quarantine in UK for Indians fully vaccinated with Covishield: British envoy

The United Kingdom on Thursday announced that Indians, fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other UK-approved vaccine, will not need to go into quarantine on travelling to the country from October 11.

Taking to Twitter, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said: “No quarantine for Indian travellers to UK fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from October 11.”

Weeks after UK had imposed quarantine restrictions on Indian travellers, India had last Friday reciprocated it by declaring that UK nationals arriving here from that country would have to undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine from October 4 (Sunday midnight).

Responding to India’s decision, the UK had said that it will continue to engage with India to expand recognition of Covid-19 vaccine certification. “The UK is continuing to work on expanding the policy to countries and territories across the globe in a phased approach. We are continuing to engage with the Government of India on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India,” the British High Commission spokesperson had said in a statement.