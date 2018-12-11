Vijay Mallya’s extradition: What happens next?

The United Kingdom’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court ordered the extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Monday. Mallya, who is wanted by Indian authorities in cases of fraud, money laundering and violation of foreign exchange management act (FEMA), was ordered to be extradited by Judge Emma Arbuthnot of the Magistrates’ Court.

The liquor baron now has 14 days to file an appeal against the extradition order. The order will now be channelled to the United Kingdom Home Office (the British equivalent of Home Ministry) where Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, will pass an order based on the verdict of the Magistrates’ Court.

Mallya, who left India in 2016 and is on a self-imposed exile in London, is wanted for alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores. Defence of the 62-year-old business tycoon rests upon his allegation that the case against him is ‘politically motivated’.

Mallya also argues that the loans that are being talked about in courtrooms, were sought as it was a matter of survival for the liquor baron’s Kingfisher Airlines’. “I have offered to repay 100 per cent of the principal amount to them. Please take it,” Mallya had tweeted earlier.

Outside the Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Mallya said he wants to “disprove the narrative that I have stolen money,” adding that his settlement offer before the Karnataka High Court is not bogus.