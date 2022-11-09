scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Setback for Nirav Modi as UK High Court orders his extradition to India to face fraud charges

Nirav Modi was booked in the Rs 13,500-crore PNB fraud case, where it was claimed that companies controlled by him had benefited from issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking from the bank.

Nirav Modi (File)

The High Court in London on Wednesday rejected the appeal of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi and ordered his extradition to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering, amounting to an estimated USD 2 billion in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case, news agency PTI reported.

The verdict was delivered by Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, who presided over the appeal hearing earlier this year.

Modi, who remains at the Wandsworth prison in south-east London, was granted permission to appeal against District Judge Sam Goozee’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court ruling in favor of extradition last February. The 51-year-old’s appeal was on the grounds of his mental health. The leave to appeal in the High Court was granted on two grounds – under Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) to hear arguments if it would “unjust or oppressive” to extradite Modi due to his mental state and Section 91 of the Extradition Act 2003, also related to mental ill health.

Modi is currently undergoing extradition proceedings in the UK. He was booked in the alleged Rs 13,500-crore PNB fraud case, where it was claimed that companies controlled by him had benefited from the issuance of fraudulent letters of undertaking from the bank. He faces two additional charges of “causing the disappearance of evidence” and intimidating witnesses or “criminal intimidation to cause death”, which were added to the CBI case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

With PTI inputs

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 04:22:11 pm
Next Story

Specially abled teen realises dream of joining marching band, wins hearts online

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement