UK court dismisses Nirav Modi’s to reopen proceedings against his extradition order

“Nirav Modi had applied to reopen his appeal, citing concerns about potential ill-treatment and questioning whether assurances provided by Indian authorities were sufficient to protect his rights. He has been in a UK prison since 19 March 2019,” the spokesperson said.

THE HIGH Court of Justice, King’s Bench Division, in London on Wednesday dismissed fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s petition seeking to reopen proceedings against his extradition order to India, marking another step toward his return to face charges in the Rs 6,498-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

“The matter was strongly argued by the Crown Prosecution Service advocate, ably assisted by a dedicated CBI team, including investigating officers who travelled to London for the hearing. The reopening application had been filed on the basis of the Bhandari judgment; however, with sustained and coordinated efforts of the CBI, the challenge was successfully overcome,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.