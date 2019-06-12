Toggle Menu
UK court denies bail to Nirav Modi for fourth time

Rejecting his bail application, judge Ingrid Simler at the Royal Courts of Justice said there are substantial grounds to believe that Modi will fail to surrender.

Nirav Modi is the key accused in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB scam. (File)

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi was denied bail by a UK court on Wednesday for the fourth time in his extradition case to India to face charges in the Punjab National Bank fraud and money laundering case amounting to up to USD 2 billion.

Rejecting his bail application, judge Ingrid Simler at the Royal Courts of Justice said there are substantial grounds to believe that Modi will fail to surrender. The judge also felt that there could be interference with the witnesses and obstruction of justice.

Modi’s bail had been denied thrice before by the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, with the judge ruling there was “substantial risk” that he would fail to surrender and deemed the bail security offered as insufficient.

He was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant from a Metro Bank branch in central London on March 19 and has been in prison since.

With PTI inputs

