UK court convicts Goan for sexually grooming two underage girls

An Indian was on Tuesday convicted by England’s Isleworth Crown Court over charges of sexually grooming two minor girls. Francisco Pereira, who hails from Panaji in Goa, had pleaded guilty to charges of trying to meet underage girls and attempting sexual communications with them, reported Times of India. Pereira, who has been let out on bail, is now on the country’s sex offenders’ register. He is likely to be awarded a prison sentence by the court.

Between December 15 and 30, 2017, Pereira communicated with two underage girls on the internet for the purpose of sexual gratification. He sent them sexually explicit photographs and messages. He even tried to meet them in London. He was, however, communicating with a middle-age volunteer with Wolf Pack Hunters, an internet vigilante group.

On December 30, Pereira was apprehended by the paedophile hunters and subsequently arrested by the London Police. A video of Pereira being confronted by members of the Wolf Pack Hunters has gone viral.

In May, Pereira had pleaded not guilty to the same charges at Uxbrigde magistrates’ court. Pereira’s passport has been impounded by the Isleworth Crown Court.

Pereira is of Portuguese nationality. He studied in Goa’s Don Bosco School. In 2014, Pereira had shifted to Southall. He is living with his uncle. His lawyer is quoted as saying by TOI, “I appreciate the court will be concerned about him absconding but his uncle who he lives with can offer a surety. He has been out of work since he was arrested and is burdened with the responsibility of helping his uncle out financially and paying rent and bills and sending money to his sick mother in India.”

