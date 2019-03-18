UK court issues arrest warrant against Nirav Modi

Toggle Menu
The arrest warrant against Nirav Modi by the Westminster Magistrate Court was issued in response to an ED request for his extradition in a money laundering case.

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi left India in January 2018 and has Interpol Red Notices against him. (File)

In a significant step towards the extradition of Nirav Modi to India to face trial in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam, a London court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against the fugitive diamantaire. The arrest warrant by the Westminster Magistrate Court was issued in response to an ED request for his extradition in a money laundering case.

Modi, who left India in January 2018 and has Interpol Red Notices against him, is expected to be arrested by the UK police soon. Modi will then be brought before the court to secure bail following which legal proceedings for his extradition will begin, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Earlier this month, ED said UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid had referred India’s request for extraditing Modi to a court for initiating legal proceedings against the diamantaire.

