Ujjwala scheme implementation spiked in election years: RTI

In 2016, the Narendra Modi government launched the scheme and authorised oil marketing companies, namely Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), for its implementation. The target under the scheme was to release 8 crore LPG connections to the deprived household by 2020. This was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of the March 2020 deadline.

However, a closer look at the yearwise break of the distribution of LPG under the scheme suggests maximum dispensation during the period just before the 2019 general election. According to the response provided by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas to an RTI seeking details of the beneficiaries under the Ujjwala scheme, while 193,05,327 free connections were distributed in the year 2016-17, which fell to 158,69,857 in 2017-18, it saw over 100 per cent increase in 2018-19, when the general elections were due, and touched 357,64,417. Ironically, the number again fell to just 90,60,124 the next year.

In 2016-17, that saw the launch of Ujjwala, total LPG cylinders distributed in Delhi was just 463 which fell to only 18 in 2017-18. However, it went up to 73,251 in 2018-19, and then again fell to 3,110 the next year. In Telangana, total connection was just 40 in FY 2016-17 which dropped to zero in 2017-18 and then during 2018-19 when the state saw its second legislative Assembly elections, the number of connections went up to 9,16,299. Similarly in Kerala, the total connection in 2016-17 was 10,872 which went to 27,630 in 2017-18. But the numbers rose to 1,70988 the next year.

In the Hindi heartland too, the figures narrate an interesting tale. In Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly election was due in March 2017, maximum distribution under the scheme happened in 2016-17 with 54,64,190 gas connections. The number was just 10 lakh the very next year. However, a year ahead of the general elections (2018-19), the state got 63,17,525 gas connections.



In West Bengal, the distribution remained more or less consistent with 23,80,518 in FY 2016-17, 26,27,299 in FY 2017-18 and 29,46,062 in 2018-19. However, the numbers in Karnataka too hint at the BJP making all efforts to win people’ confidence with the Ujjawala. In FY 2016-17, the free gas distribution in Karnataka was merely 6024. But the figures skyrocketed to 8,95,333 in 2017-18 and further up to 18,54,061 in 2018-19. The state had Assembly elections in 2018 which was followed by general elections in May 2019. In Assam too, the connection numbers jumped from just 2 in FY 2016-17 to over ten lakh in 2017-18 and seventeen lakh in 101-19.