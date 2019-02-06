Ujjwala scheme: Tribals ‘lose’ BPL status For APL families, CM announces subsidised kerosene per month

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday announced that APL (Above Poverty Level) families who do not have LPG connections will be entitled to four litres of kerosene per month at subsidised rates with immediate effect.

The entitlement will, however, not be available to APL families living within the eight municipal corporation areas of Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Vadodara and Surat.

According to an official statement released by the state Information Department, the subsidised kerosene will be available to BPL families in other areas and it will benefit 47 lakh households.

The announcement has come close on the heels of representations made by Ahmedabad-based NGO DISHA and other non-governmental organisations. On January 24, The Indian Express had reported that the moment the BPL families accessed the Centre’s Ujjwala yojana, they were shown as APL families in the government records and are deprived of subsidised kerosene and other poverty alleviation schemes’ benefits they are entitled to. DISHA had highlighted the plight of such families.

Many BPL-convert-APL families, mostly tribals from interior areas, had said that as their villages do not have regular supply of electricity, particularly in the night, they use kerosene to light their lamps to perform household chores and other works.