12 cylinders a year at Rs 500 each for poor families, announces CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday announced that families covered under the Ujjwala scheme in the state will be given 12 LPG cylinders every year at a cost of Rs 500 per cylinder from April 1.

Gehlot made the announcement on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

The Rajasthan CM said that considering the rising cost of living, families below the poverty line (BPL) would be entitled to 12 domestic LPG cylinders a year. He said he would get the category of eligible people studied further before implementing the scheme on April 1, 2023.

Attacking the BJP in his speech, Gehlot said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi did natak (drama) in the name of Ujjwala Yojana” as the people are not benefiting from it since the price of a gas cylinder has increased from Rs 400 to up to Rs 1,040.

Gehlot said his government would take steps to ease the impact of inflation on people.

Highlighting his government’s schemes, the Chief Minister said around 46 lakh farmers in the state don’t have to pay for power consumption as they each get 50 units of free electricity and Rs 1000 per month.

“As regards social security, we are giving pension to one crore people. We did great work during the coronavirus pandemic and even the WHO (World Health Organization) praised it,” he said.

Gehlot also talked about the steps taken by his government to boost employment opportunities.

Gandhi also heaped praises on the Gehlot government. “Perhaps the best scheme for the poor is in Rajasthan,” he said, praising the government’s Chiranjeevi health scheme, opening of English-medium schools, urban employment scheme, sanitary napkin scheme, and the old pension scheme.

Meanwhile, Gehlot also lauded Gandhi for the Yatra and said that Rahul has taken out the Bharat Jodo Yatra to unite people and it is being talked about all over the world.

(With inputs from PTI & ENS)