Before Ujjain violence, some local influencers went into rumour overdrive, police say

Security personnel disperse protesters by firing tear gas shells following stone-pelting incidents during a protest against the proposed removal of a portion of the 'Shahi Masjid' for road widening, in Ujjain on Monday. (Source: ANI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh police probing the violence that preceded the partial demolition of the Shahi Masjid in Ujjain have claimed that five social media influencers uploaded reels to “spread propaganda against the religion in society”.

Five social media influencers, all residents of Ujjain, have been booked by the police under sections of promoting enmity, outraging religious feelings, circulating false information, etc.

The police case registered at Kharakua police station provides one of the clearest windows into the online activity in the hours before the violence. The complaint names the holders of several Instagram and Facebook accounts and records specific posts that police say were being circulated on September 27, the day before the confrontation between police personnel and locals opposing the demolition.