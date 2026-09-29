Before Ujjain violence, some local influencers went into rumour overdrive, police say

Instagram, Facebook accounts asked people to gather in large numbers, used AI content to stoke fears, police say

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readUjjainUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 01:34 PM IST
Security Personnel Use Tear Gas to Disperse Protesters in UjjainSecurity personnel disperse protesters by firing tear gas shells following stone-pelting incidents during a protest against the proposed removal of a portion of the 'Shahi Masjid' for road widening, in Ujjain on Monday. (Source: ANI Photo)
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Madhya Pradesh police probing the violence that preceded the partial demolition of the Shahi Masjid in Ujjain have claimed that five social media influencers uploaded reels to “spread propaganda against the religion in society”.

Five social media influencers, all residents of Ujjain, have been booked by the police under sections of promoting enmity, outraging religious feelings, circulating false information, etc.

The police case registered at Kharakua police station provides one of the clearest windows into the online activity in the hours before the violence. The complaint names the holders of several Instagram and Facebook accounts and records specific posts that police say were being circulated on September 27, the day before the confrontation between police personnel and locals opposing the demolition.

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The police have alleged that these social media influencers had also been protesting at the mosque site. The police FIR has alleged they were “making reels, uploading videos and posting them on social media for the purpose of organising the protest, spreading propaganda against the religion in society, disturbing public peace and attempting to incite people”.


Among them is the Instagram account which police claimed belongs to one Sajid Khan. According to the complaint, a video uploaded through the account said that police had arrived with a JCB at the Shahi Masjid and urged people to reach the mosque “as soon as possible”. Another account allegedly belongs to Imran.

The police case also names Facebook accounts allegedly associated with Gulrez Khan, Billu Pathan and Arif Pathan, who are accused of circulating videos urging people to reach the mosque at around 2 am. “There is a strong possibility that this may disturb social and religious harmony in the city,” the FIR reads.

Police also said a faction of the mosque committee disgruntled by the demolition was responsible for mobilising the crowd.

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On Monday morning, the tension that had built up around the Shahi Masjid the previous night spiralled into violence as a large crowd gathered at the site, where the administration was preparing to remove the portion of the mosque falling within the proposed road alignment for the upcoming Simhastha 2028.

Police and security personnel deployed around the mosque faced stone-pelting, following which tear gas shells and a lathi charge were used to disperse the crowd. The police arrested 15 persons and filed eight FIRs across three police stations. Investigators are also examining more than 100 Instagram accounts and posts, along with CCTV and drone footage.

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Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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