Ujjain to reward for information on outsiders

Having recorded 45 deaths and 235 coronavirus cases in the district so far, Ujjain Police on Saturday announced cash reward of Rs 500 to those providing information about outsiders entering the district. Ujjain has the highest fatality rate in the country.

The government recently changed the Superintendent of Police and district collector. The new SP, Manoj Kumar Singh, said name of the person who provides information about outsiders in a mohalla, colony or village will be kept a secret. In addition to the cash reward, the informant will also get a certificate, he said.

Additional SP Rupesh Dwiwedi said the idea is to expose people living without permission and to get them tested to ensure that the infection does not spread. He said there might be an odd false complaint but the authorities are prepared.

Meanwhile, the count of active cases in relation to positive cases in Madhya Pradesh dropped to 50 per cent on Saturday from 90 per cent on April 16.

