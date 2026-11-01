‘This was extra income during Diwali’: 4 lives snuffed out while cleaning Ujjain hotel waste chamber

The sole breadwinner of his family, Ujjain resident Kamlesh Tamboli would look forward to the Diwali period, which would bring in extra work to help him meet his household expenses.

Late on Saturday night, the daily wage worker was assigned one such task – cleaning a food waste chamber at a hotel.

He, however, along with three others, died of suspected suffocation. Two others fell ill while attempting to rescue them.

His brother Vijendra said, “During Diwali, he would get additional work. It helped him meet the household expenses. My brother had been married for five years. He leaves behind his wife and a four-year-old daughter.”

The incident occurred around 11 pm at Shri Ganga Hotel on the Ujjain-Dewas Road. According to preliminary information, the four workers entered a chamber used to collect food waste and other leftovers but became trapped inside.

The chamber, located at the rear of the hotel, is used to collect waste generated during food preparation, including leftover sweets, dairy products, water, sugar syrup, ghee and oil. The waste is subsequently channelled into the drainage system. A blockage in the chamber is understood to have prompted the cleaning operation.

The last phone call

Another victim, Wahid Khan, who worked as a sanitation worker at a local hospital and earned around Rs 12,000 a month, had taken up additional work after his hospital duty to support his wife and four children. His nephew, Asif Khan, recalled Wahid’s last phone call. “My uncle left home at 7 am with his tiffin. At around 8 pm, he called home and said he was going to work at the hotel and would return late. But around midnight, we received the news of his death. The family is now left without the man whose earnings helped sustain their household,” he said.

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According to Ujjain District Collector Raushan Kumar Singh, two people initially entered the chamber, apparently for cleaning purposes. Two others subsequently entered in an attempt to rescue them.

“An unfortunate incident has been reported at a hotel premises. It appears there is a tank for food waste; two individuals entered it, presumably for cleaning purposes. Subsequently — for reasons yet to be determined—two more people entered the tank in an attempt to rescue them. In total, it is reported that four individuals have lost their lives,” Singh said.

Another victim, Manoj Meena, was from Rajasthan. A hotel supervisor, he had been working in Ujjain since 2021. He visited his family in Jhalawar district on October 29 and returned to Ujjain the next day.

His father, Tejmal Meena, said, “My son had been working as a supervisor at Ganga Hotel for three years… He was the eldest of my three children. We did not imagine the recent visit would be the last.”

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Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma said the workers may have collapsed after being exposed to gas inside the chamber. The gas may also have made the floor slippery, causing those inside to fall, he said.

Two other people who entered the chamber to rescue the trapped workers also fell ill and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Rescue operations hampered

The rescue operation was hampered because the chamber’s gate could not be opened. Police personnel arranged for a cutting machine from a nearby construction site to gain access to the chamber and bring the trapped workers out.

After the four workers were pulled out, police personnel attempted to revive them through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). They were subsequently taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

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The fourth victim was identified as Nitin Wahid, also from Ujjain.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the police have begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

The administration is examining whether the workers entered the chamber to clean it or fell into it accidentally, and whether adequate safety precautions were in place.

Singh said further details about the circumstances of the incident and the sequence of events are being gathered.

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The Madhya Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, “The news of the tragic demise of four individuals in an accident that occurred during the cleaning of a chamber in a private hotel in Ujjain is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families.”