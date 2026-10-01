Portion of historic Ujjain mosque suffers damage during road-widening work

A portion of the Shahi Masjid mosque in Ujjain sustained damage while the local municipal corporation was removing a minaret on Thursday.

Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumar Singh said a portion of the mosque at Chhatri Chowk was damaged while the section affected by the road widening was being removed.

A Shahi Masjid committee member, meanwhile, questioned the urgency shown by the administration while members of the community were themselves removing portions of the mosque.

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Collector Singh said, “The affected portion of the mosque at Chhatri Chowk suffered some damage during the process of removing the section coming in the way of the road widening. However, there has been no loss of life, no one has been injured and no one is trapped anywhere.”