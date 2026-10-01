Portion of historic Ujjain mosque suffers damage during road-widening work

Stating that there has been no loss of life or injuries, the Collector appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours. A mosque committee member questioned the urgency shown by administration in removing portions of the mosque

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readOct 1, 2026 10:09 PM IST
Police registered multiple FIRs in connection with the violence, alleged misinformation and provocative social-media posts.Police registered multiple FIRs in connection with the violence, alleged misinformation and provocative social-media posts. (ANI/File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A portion of the Shahi Masjid mosque in Ujjain sustained damage while the local municipal corporation was removing a minaret on Thursday.

Ujjain Collector Roshan Kumar Singh said a portion of the mosque at Chhatri Chowk was damaged while the section affected by the road widening was being removed.

A Shahi Masjid committee member, meanwhile, questioned the urgency shown by the administration while members of the community were themselves removing portions of the mosque.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Collector Singh said, “The affected portion of the mosque at Chhatri Chowk suffered some damage during the process of removing the section coming in the way of the road widening. However, there has been no loss of life, no one has been injured and no one is trapped anywhere.”

He appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours or unverified information. “Please do not pay any attention to any kind of rumour. Members of the religious community and other members of society are present here, and discussions are being held with them,” he said.

Singh warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to spread misinformation or misleading reports.

Also Read | Behind Ujjain clash, crowd ‘misguided’ by AI videos showing entire mosque being razed

A Shahi Masjid committee member said, “When our people were removing the mosque, taking down the grilles and bringing down the minarets, what was the hurry? Why did you have to intervene when the minarets were being removed?”

Story continues below this ad

‘Will continue peaceful protests’

He said members of the mosque committee had already held discussions with the administration over the issue, adding the community would continue to oppose the demolition through peaceful protests. “We will continue to protest through peaceful demonstrations and all democratic forms of protest. God willing, we will get our mosque back,” he said.

Significantly, following an agreement reached with the city administration on Monday, mosque committee members along with volunteers from the community have been removing portions of the structure by themselves. The road-widening work is being undertaken across the city in preparation for the upcoming Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain.

On September 28, a clash erupted during the removal of the portion of the historic mosque. Although the administration and mosque representatives had reached an understanding that the affected portion would be removed by members of the community, a crowd had gathered at Chhatri Chowk, amid a flurry of social-media messages and alleged misinformation about the extent of the demolition.

Also Read | Tensions over mosque demolition in Ujjain: What did the court rule on earlier petitions against it?

The situation escalated into stone-pelting at police personnel, following which police used tear gas and lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Story continues below this ad

Police registered multiple FIRs in connection with the violence, alleged misinformation and provocative social-media posts.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said 15 people had initially been detained and an FIR registered against seven, including social-media content creators.

By September 30, police said eight FIRs had been registered against 35 people, with 20 arrested and produced before court. Investigators were also examining CCTV, drone footage and social-media posts to identify others involved in the violence.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments