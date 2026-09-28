Ujjain: Part of Shahi Masjid being removed; police crackdown begins on social media creators

Security personnel keep a vigil following stone-pelting incidents during protests against the proposed removal of a portion of the 'Shahi Masjid' for road widening (PTI)

As members of the Muslim community continued to remove the portion of Ujjain’s historic Shahi Masjid that falls within the road-widening alignment, police on Monday shifted their focus to identifying those who allegedly helped escalate tensions around the site, with social media content creators among those booked.

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma said the removal of the affected portion was continuing with the consent of the mosque committee and that police had, so far, detained 15 people and registered an FIR against seven.

“The action to remove the affected portion of the mosque is continuing with the consent of the committee. So far, 15 people have been taken into custody and an FIR has been registered against seven people. Social media content creators are also among them. Police are continuously monitoring social media. Action is being taken against those spreading rumours or posting provocative material,” Sharma said.