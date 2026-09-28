Ujjain: Part of Shahi Masjid being removed; police crackdown begins on social media creators

City Qazi Khalil Qureshi Rehman, who was involved in the discussions with the administration, also appealed to people to stay away from the site.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readUpdated: Sep 28, 2026 05:29 PM IST
Security personnel keep a vigil following stone-pelting incidents during protests against the proposed removal of a portion of the 'Shahi Masjid' for road wideningSecurity personnel keep a vigil following stone-pelting incidents during protests against the proposed removal of a portion of the 'Shahi Masjid' for road widening (PTI)
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As members of the Muslim community continued to remove the portion of Ujjain’s historic Shahi Masjid that falls within the road-widening alignment, police on Monday shifted their focus to identifying those who allegedly helped escalate tensions around the site, with social media content creators among those booked.

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma said the removal of the affected portion was continuing with the consent of the mosque committee and that police had, so far, detained 15 people and registered an FIR against seven.

“The action to remove the affected portion of the mosque is continuing with the consent of the committee. So far, 15 people have been taken into custody and an FIR has been registered against seven people. Social media content creators are also among them. Police are continuously monitoring social media. Action is being taken against those spreading rumours or posting provocative material,” Sharma said.

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Also Read | Shahi Masjid demolition: Ujjain residents and police clash; stones pelted, tear gas fired

The police investigation is now examining social media posts and messages circulated around the dispute, along with CCTV footage and drone recordings from the area, to identify those involved in the stone-pelting and the subsequent confrontation with police in the early hours of Monday.

Ujjain Collector Roshan Singh said the removal was being carried out voluntarily and appealed to people not to respond to rumours. Ujjain Collector Roshan Singh said the removal was being carried out voluntarily and appealed to people not to respond to rumours. (PTI Photo)

City Qazi Khalil Qureshi Rehman, who was involved in the discussions with the administration, also appealed to people to stay away from the site.

“The matter of the mosque was resolved that very night (on Sunday) through mutual agreement. There is no such situation that requires anyone to go there. An appeal to all: Do not pay attention to any kind of rumour and unnecessarily leave your homes and go to the spot,” he said.

Also Read | Tensions over mosque demolition in Ujjain: What did the court rule on earlier petitions against it?

Ujjain Collector Roshan Singh said the removal was being carried out voluntarily and appealed to people not to respond to rumours. “A part of the Shahi Masjid located at Chhatri Chowk is being voluntarily removed by the community members,” Singh said.

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“People from all religions and communities are voluntarily cooperating in these development works. Houses, shops, religious places, etc., falling within the scope of road widening are being voluntarily removed by the respective community members. In this sequence, a part of the Shahi Masjid located at Chhatri Chowk is also being voluntarily removed by the community members. This is a positive example of cooperation and coordination from all communities,” the collector said.

The road-widening work has been necessitated due the upcoming Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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