Ujjain sends COVID-19 suspects to home quarantine

In a confidence-building measure, Ujjain has started sending more COVID-19 suspects to home quarantine rather than institutional quarantine.

Admitting that institutional quarantine was not serving its purpose for many of reasons and ended up making people unhappy and irritable, the Ujjain administration has undertaken an exercise that involves monitoring movement of suspects using CCTV camera and tracking mobile phones.

Ujjain Divisional Commissioner Anand Sharma told The Indian Express that out of 535 suspects in Ujjain city, as many as 400 are in home quarantine. Posters have been pasted on these homes and a notional barricading done to keep away neighbours and others.

Ujjain reported the first COVID-19 death in Madhya Pradesh on March 25. When the administration started sending people to institutional quarantine, it made them apprehensive and others wary of reporting illnesses, officials said.

“Living at home gives people confidence that they are not being sent to jail or a faraway facility as they wait for test results,” Sharma said, adding that those violating the protocol are being punished.

Ujjain reported one positive case on Saturday, taking the total count to 102. The death toll is 15. Sharma attributed the recent surge in cases to delay in test results.

In Ujjain, ‘dead man’ releases video

Ujjain: A nodal officer was issued a showcause notice after a COVID-19 patient the official had declared dead turned out to be alive. After reading about his demise in a local paper, the man put out a video, stating he was “healthy”. The press note on COVID deaths was signed by CMHO Dr Anusuya Gavli and nodal officer Dr H P Sonaniya. The CMHO said the confusion came about as the 36-year-old “victim” shared his name with a 60-year-old who died recently. ENS

