4 die after entering food waste tank at Ujjain hotel

Four people died after entering a food waste tank at a hotel in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.

District Collector Raushan Kumar Singh said, “An unfortunate incident has been reported at a hotel premises. It appears there is a food waste tank; two individuals entered it, presumably for cleaning purposes. Subsequently, for reasons yet to be determined, two more people entered the tank to rescue them. In total, it is reported that four individuals have lost their lives.”

Further details about the circumstances of the incident and how it unfolded are being gathered, he said.