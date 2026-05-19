Three coaches of Ujjain Express derail in Rishikesh; probe ordered

Three coaches of Ujjain Express derailed near Yog Nagari Railway Station in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on Monday night, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Rishikesh, Uttarakhand | Morning visuals from the spot where three coaches of the Ujjaini Express derailed in the Khand village area near the Yog Nagari Rishikesh Railway Station yesterday night. No passengers were on board the train at the time of the accident. pic.twitter.com/TRjraIEi1G — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

The accident happened in the Khand Village area around 9.30 pm. No passengers were on board the train at that time, officials said.

As crowds gathered at the site following the incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) cleared the spot.

According to initial findings, the train’s brakes failed during routine maintenance.

The Railway Department has started its probe.

— with inputs from ANI