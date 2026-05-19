Three coaches of Ujjain Express derail in Rishikesh; probe ordered

No passengers were on board the train at that time, officials said.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: May 19, 2026 07:43 AM IST
Ujjain expressThree coaches of Ujjain Express derailed during roputine maintenance on Monday night.
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Three coaches of Ujjain Express derailed near Yog Nagari Railway Station in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on Monday night, news agency ANI reported.

The accident happened in the Khand Village area around 9.30 pm. No passengers were on board the train at that time, officials said.

As crowds gathered at the site following the incident, the Government Railway Police (GRP) cleared the spot.

According to initial findings, the train’s brakes failed during routine maintenance.

The Railway Department has started its probe.

— with inputs from ANI

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