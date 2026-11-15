Ujjain airport upgrade: Ministry panel defers green nod, seeks environmental impact details

An expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the Union Environment Ministry has deferred its decision on clearing the proposal to upgrade and expand the Ujjain (Datana) airport, citing inadequate responses to concerns raised during its public hearing, absence of detailed faunal study (analysis of animal life in the specific region) and an incomplete assessment of the project’s impact on local ecology, as per the minutes of the EAC meeting last month.

It has directed the Airports of India (AAI), which has proposed to construct and operate the project, for additional details before the proposal is appraised further.

The project, which is estimated to cost Rs 250 crore, involves extending the existing runway measuring 1,077m X 23m to 1,800m X 45m for ATR-72 and Q400-type aircraft, a new 4,060-sq m terminal with peak-hour capacity of 450 passengers, an apron (where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded, refueled and boarded), isolation bay, ATC tower and a fire station.

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According to the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment report, on November 1 last year, the AAI and the Madhya Pradesh government signed an MoU for development of Ujjain Airport for operation of ATR-72, a twin-engine turboprop aircraft designed for short-haul operations that connects Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to major economic and aviation hubs.

It will entail upgradation and expansion of the existing airstrip at Datana, Ujjain, ahead of the 2028 Simhasta Kumbh in Ujjain, MP CM Mohan Yadav’s hometown. Owned by the state government, the airstrip is currently used for chartered flight operations.

According to the proposal documents submitted for EAC’s appraisal, the MP government plans to acquire and provide an encumbrance free 241 acres of land for the project in addition to the land already utilized for the airstrip.

During the project’s appraisal on October 30, the EAC for Infrastructure-2 projects noted that several issues remained either unaddressed or information was inadequate. It said that specific conditions stipulated in the ToR (Terms of Reference) were not addressed, including demonstrating compliance with Directorate General of Civil Aviation guidelines regarding prescribed distance between two airports. The nearest airport, Indore, is about 65 km by road.

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Under Ministry of Civil Aviation guidelines, no greenfield airport is to be allowed within an aerial distance of 150 km of an existing civilian airport. The Ujjain airport has an airstrip and the proposal is for operation of ATR-72 aircraft, as per the MoU between Centre and state, which refers to sub-80 seater aircraft.

A key concern flagged was that AAI informed that there were no Schedule-I species present in the 10-km buffer. However, the divisional forest officer, Ujjain, informed the presence of Blackbuck, a Schedule-I species in the area. “The species inventory is based on field observations carried out during the survey period, along with information obtained from local villagers. There is no Schedule I of mammals and reptiles species found in the study area,” the EIA report stated under the terrestrial wildlife section. The report lists five species of mammals including Indian Fox, Common Mongoose, Nilgai, Indian Hare and five-striped palm squirrel, three species of reptiles and several birds.

The EAC directed the AAI to undertake a detailed fauna survey and submit a site-specific wildlife conservation plan in consultation with the local forest department. The expert panel also flagged that issues raised by locals and project-affected persons during the public hearing held at the project site on September 18 were not “addressed/replied properly.”

During the hearing, locals and those whose land is likely to be acquired raised issues concerning adequate compensation, construction of an approach road and access to agricultural land due to the airport site.

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“It was suggested to submit a detailed report addressing the issues raised by the stakeholders during the public hearing, along with the specific commitments to address the issues made by the PP, adequate budgetary provisions for implementation of the commitments, and a time-bound action plan for their implementation,” the minutes of the EAC meeting noted.

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Additionally, the EAC directed the AAI to revise the Environmental Management Plan to incorporate all suggestions and mitigation measures recommended by them and also submit a detailed tree survey report, along with a compensatory tree plantation proposal. This has to also include an area identified for the plantation.

According to the EIA report, it is estimated that the upgraded airport will operate 20 scheduled commercial flights per day (10 arrivals and 10 departures), equivalent to 20 aircraft movements per day, during the initial phase. “This would facilitate handling of approximately 7,300 aircraft movements/year (average 75 passengers/flight) and 5,43,500 annual passengers handling,” the report stated.

The MP government wants to develop the existing airstrip into an airport to handle the crores of tourists that visit Ujjain for Mahakaleshwar temple and the overall religious tourism circuit.