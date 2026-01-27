UIDAI to launch Aadhaar App ‘full version’ on January 28: check top 5 features

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Aadhaar update: Aadhaar has become central to the lives of Indians. From getting a new mobile phone connection to filing for government subsidies to paying taxes, the 12-digit number comes in handy. While several million Indians use Aadhaar, over the years, they have also faced certain issues, such as the Aadhaar card getting misplaced or the mobile number connected to it getting outdated. Now, UIDAI is coming up with a full version of the Aadhaar app that promises to solve many of these problems.
Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number issued to Indian residents. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) does this on behalf of the government.
Aadhaar is used by the government to make delivery mechanism of its many schemes more efficient.
To link you PAN card with Aadhaar, which is now mandatory for availing of many services, you need to do the following five steps
Aadhaar’s new app will be make sharing contact details digitally possible. Even if you need to furnish ID and fail to find physical ID, you can use the new app. Example, you are at an airport check-in queue and as you snake through to the front of the line, you feel around your pockets to realise your physical Aadhaar card was left on the dressing room table. The new app will come in handy in such moments.
You can also change your mobile number in Aadhaar. In a post on its official X handle @UIDAI, it posted: “Aadhaar is expanding its service options to allow Aadhaar number holders to update their mobile number from anywhere, anytime. The full version of the Aadhaar App arrives on 28 January 2026”.
Why sift through documents or share full photocopies when you can share your identity in a smarter way?
This Aadhaar App brings you smarter, safer and faster ways to manage your identity — anytime, anywhere.
* Selective Share — Share only what’s needed, nothing more.
Another issue is the data risk coming from sharing full photocopies. That will also be taken care of by the new Aadhaar app with its Selective Share feature.
Some key feature of the new app that goes live on January 28 are as follows
* Selective Share: Share only what’s needed.
* Biometrics Lock: One-tap protection for complete security.
* Family Profiles: Manage multiple Aadhaar profiles on one phone.
* Offline Verification: Verify identity safely and instantly.
* Mobile Number update: Update your mobile number using Aadhaar face authentication
