UIDAI pushes back rollout of face recognition facility for Aadhaar authentication to Aug 1

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday pushed back the rollout of face recognition facility for Aadhaar authentication by one month to August 1, reported PTI. The need for face recognition was necessitated after several complaints about the two existing biometric authentications for Aadhaar- fingerprints and iris scans.

UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told PTI that some more time will be needed to prepare for the rollout of the new facility which was earlier planned to be introduced from July 1.

The authority in charge of the national identity system had earlier this year announced it will include face recognition alongside iris or fingerprint scan as a means of verifying users, helping those who face issues in biometric authentication or have worn-out fingerprints.

“We are working on that. From August 1, we should be able to do it. All this is technology, and while we target a date this is not something as if we are buying things off-the-shelf. These things are being developed…,” Pandey told PTI.

The face recognition mode will, however, be used with “one more authentication factor”, which means it will be in combination with a fingerprint, an iris scan or a one-time password (OTP). The UIDAI has also clarified that face authentication shall be on a by-need basis. Also Read: Why UIDAI has opened its eyes to face authentication for Aadhaar card holders

The UIDAI has announced that it will work with biometric device providers to integrate face authentication into the certified registered devices and maybe even provide a standalone registered device for this aspect.

Also, it will work to provide software development kits (SDKs) and devices with the ability to “capture face image, check liveliness and create digitally signed and encrypted authentication input”. Necessary details will be released by March 1.

So far, 121.17 crore residents have been enrolled for Aadhaar. It has been used for 19.6 billion authentications.

