UIDAI: Police suspicion that Aadhaar data stolen was unfounded

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today stated that Telangana Police’s suspicions that Aadhar data of about 7.82 crore residents of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was allegedly stolen from UIDAI’s Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) by IT Grids (India) Private Ltd, a Hyderabad-based software form that developed and manages an app for Telugu Desam Party, were unfounded.

Advertising

UIDAI has dismissed the news reports about alleged theft of data of 7.82 crore residents from UIDAI’s Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) which has been published in a section of media in connection with the news relating to the FIR filed against IT Grid (India) on the basis of a complaint by Telangana Police,’’ said UIDAI official Vikash Shukla.

UIDAI said that it’s CIDR and servers are completely safe and fully secure and no illegal access was made to its CIDR and no data has been stolen from its servers.

UIDAI has filed a complaint on the basis of a report from Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana Police that IT Grid (India) Pvt. Ltd has allegedly obtained and stored Aadhaar numbers of large number of people in violation of the provisions of the Aadhaar Act.

“Nowhere in the report, the SIT has found any evidence to show that the Aadhaar number, name, address, etc., of the people have been obtained by stealing them from UIDAI servers,’’ the official said.