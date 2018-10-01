UIDAI asks telecom firms to submit Aadhaar de-linking plan in 15 days

In a landmark judgment on September 26, the apex court had struck down certain provisions within the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 with a 4:1 majority. (Illustration: C S Sasikumar) In a landmark judgment on September 26, the apex court had struck down certain provisions within the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 with a 4:1 majority. (Illustration: C S Sasikumar)

Following the Supreme Court’s judgment setting aside the mandatory linking of Aadhaar to bank accounts and mobile numbers, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Monday asked the telecom operators to submit a plan for discontinuation of Aadhaar-based authentication system for mobile SIMs by October 15, PTI reported.

The communication, seen by PTI, says: “…all TSPs are called upon to immediately take actions in order to comply with the judgement dated 26.09.2018. In this regard, TSPs are hereby directed to submit by 15th October, 2018 an action plan/exit plan to the authority for closure of use of Aadhaar based authentication systems…”

In a landmark judgment on September 26, the apex court had struck down certain provisions within the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 with a 4:1 majority. Striking down the part of Section 57 which allowed corporates to use Aadhaar-based authentication, the court had said, “This part of the provision which enables body corporate and individuals also to seek authentication, that too on the basis of a contract between the individual and such body corporate or person, would impinge upon the right to privacy of such individuals. This part of the Section, thus, is declared unconstitutional.”

On the recent move, UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told PTI, “In order to ensure smooth discontinuation, there are certain requirements which are there under the Aadhaar regulations. The companies are in the best position to know what exactly is needed and they can submit their plan by October 15. If any additional requirements are to be made from the UIDAI side, we will tell them after receipt of their plan.”

After the top court’s order, telecom operators and banks cannot use the 12-digit number unique identification number for eKYC (know your customer). KYC, which made the customer information linking with bank database instantaneous and cost-effective, will give way to the old paperwork method which usually takes 24-36 hours.

(With inputs from PTI)

