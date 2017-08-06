UGC panel to look into regulation on minimum qualification for teachers

University Grants Commission has constituted a five-member committee to look into a regulation on minimum qualification for university, college teachers and other academic staff. (Representational Image) University Grants Commission has constituted a five-member committee to look into a regulation on minimum qualification for university, college teachers and other academic staff. (Representational Image)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has constituted a five-member committee to look into a regulation on minimum qualification for university, college teachers and other academic staff. Former Himachal Pradesh University Vice Chancellor Sunil Kumar Gupta-led panel was notified on Friday following the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry’s direction to amend the regulation.

The UGC’s new regulations notified in July 2016 for maintenance of standards had triggered protests. The regulations included increase of two-hour workload with tutorials being taken away from the ambit of teaching hours. They prescribed stringent rules for calculation of Academic Performance Indicators for promotion of teachers.

Following protests, then HRD Minister Smriti Irani had assured the teachers that the workload will remain unchanged. Some teachers are concerned over the panel’s constitution especially when the Seventh Pay Commission is to be implemented.

