Ugandan national arrested at Mumbai airport with 501 gm heroin

AIU officers said the woman was caught by the CISF and was travelling under the name of Jane Nalumansi.

Customs officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Sunday arrested a 31-year-old Ugandan national at the Mumbai airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 501 grams of heroin. The seized drugs are valued at Rs 2.5 crore.

The officers said the woman was to board a flight for Delhi late on Saturday, when they intercepted her and recovered the concealed drugs in a false cavity made in her sandals. AIU officers said the woman was caught by the CISF and was travelling under the name of Jane Nalumansi.

An examination of her sandals resulted in the recovery.

“On testing… the powdered showed positive indication of presence of NDPS drugs i.e. heroin,” said AIU in its remand application.

