Udhhav: Bal Thackeray memorial will promote feeling of nationalism

Udhhav Thackeray. (File)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the memorial of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, proposed to be set up in Aurangabad, would promote the feeling of nationalism and Hindutva in future generations.

In Aurangabad for laying the foundation stone of a water supply project worth Rs 1,680.50 crore, the CM also carried out e-inaugurations of the proposed memorial and performed the ground-breaking ceremony online for a Rs 152 crore road improvement project and the building of a new jungle safari park in the district.

“The memorial of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray will promote the feeling of nationalism and Hindutva in the coming generations. It will also tell them about his work,” he said. The CM also gave his party the credit for expediting land acquisition process for the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi corridor project, which is also named after Thackeray senior. “When the land acquisition for the project was initiated, it was the Shiv Sena that reached out to the affected farmers. We met them and resolved their issues,” he said.

Commenting on the proposal for the renaming of the Aurangabad airport, the CM said, “The proposal to name the airport after Chhatrapati Sambhaji has been sanctioned by the state government and it has been forwarded to Centre. I am confident that it will be approved.”

