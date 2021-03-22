‘BJP can do anything, we will handle it… Nobody can purchase DMK MLAs’: Udhayanidhi Stalin

WITH a ticket from Chepauk-Triplicane Assembly seat, Udhayanidhi Stalin is making his electoral debut with these polls. The film producer, actor and the latest inheritor of M Karunanidhi’s legacy, the 43-year-old has hit the ground running and now proudly bears bruises from all the hands he has been shaking, across districts. Should he win, and so does the party, Udhayanidhi could be looking at a ministerial post. Excerpts from a conversation at a hotel in Madurai suburbs:

You have been saying people you meet are angry with the BJP, so much so that they abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

People nurse strong anger and contempt against the BJP. Otherwise, why was it defeated in Tamil Nadu alone when it won across India in the last Lok Sabha polls?

There is speculation that should the AIADMK alliance lose, the BJP may do a Puducherry (break the ruling party).

If the question is about the DMK striking an alliance with the BJP, our leader (Stalin) could have done so immediately after the death of J Jayalalithaa. He could have become the Chief Minister then. We have strong anti-BJP principles. It is true that they can do anything, but we will handle it, we will face such threats. Nobody can purchase DMK MLAs, that is our strong belief. Two or three people who have left are either those who came from other parties or those who left us for posts. We trust our leaders.

Did you see yourself joining politics?

No, I never imagined so… But I was really upset seeing my party lose the 2016 Assembly elections by a slight margin, of about 1%. I had seen Kalaignar (the late M Karunanidhi) fight that election at his age. But my only political work at the time was campaigning for Anbil Mahesh in Trichy. I actively started party work in 2018, I attended village meetings in districts. Those engagements gave me immense confidence and courage. In the Lok Sabha polls, I had to change my vehicle on the second day itself as it was damaged amidst huge crowds. It was an overwhelming reception.

How do you see the apprehension that, if the party returns to power after 10 years, DMK cadres could unleash political violence?

Our leader has promised that the DMK government will ensure a violence-free, safe rule for everyone… There is no need to worry. The leader will be in control of everything. Strong action will be taken against anyone engaging in illegal activities.

Others are worried about your family and others in the DMK coming to monopolise the entire Tamil film industry, as in its last regime.

The AIADMK is ruling now and I am still producing and acting in movies. If I had (done what you say), I would not have been getting work. These monopoly charges are mere allegations, there is no evidence. Tell me who threatened and purchased a theatre from Sathyam Cinemas? Who occupied Jazz Cinemas illegally?… The Sasikala family did such things… People know the truth… we will continue to make movies.

C N Annadurai and Karunanidhi considered films as part of political work, to reach out to people… How do you see cinema?

The industry has changed a lot. People are watching movies on OTT platforms now… I have tried some good movies and they all bombed… One of my movies which I don’t like was a huge success… There is no such formula, we can’t predict the success of a movie.