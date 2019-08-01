Udham Singh Memorial to be completed in one year, says Punjab Tourism Minister

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Wednesday failed to attend an event to mark the 80th martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh at the freedom fighter’s hometown in Sunam in Sangrur district. Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that bad weather in Chandigarh prevented the CM’s chopper from taking off, in turn forcing him to miss the function.

Channi, who presided over the event as chief guest, inaugurated work of Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial.

He said that the Memorial, that would come at Sunam-Bathinda highway on four acres, will cost of Rs 2.64 crore. He said that it will be completed in a year.

The foundation stone of this memorial was laid on December 26, 2016, by the then CM Parkash Singh Badal ahead of 2017 Vidhan Sabha polls. The tender process was initiated in January this year ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

The minister said that the design of the memorial was prepared by the Chief Architect, Punjab, which included a statue of Shaheed Udham Singh, an open-air theatre and landscaping with other ultra-modern facilities.

The minister also honoured the descendants of the martyr.

In 1940, Udham Singh had assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.